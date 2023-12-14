9 Bangladeshis arrested in India's Mumbai for illegal stay

Nine Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in India's Mumbai for allegedly residing in the country without valid documents.
They were apprehended in the city's Sewri area, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday.
The Mumbai Crime Branch said these individuals were engaged in facilitating illegal cross-border money transfers and were involved in the production of fake residence cards, The Times of India reports.
Earlier in December, the Crime Branch arrested a man and a woman who were part of an illicit cross-border money transfer network, according to officials.
A subsequent investigation into the matter led to the identification and arrest of two more Bangladeshis residing in Sewri. Based on the information provided by these detainees during interrogation, law enforcement officials apprehended five more Bangladeshi nationals in the same neighborhood.
Police revealed that the arrestees had allegedly used fake documents to obtain Aadhar cards, which are issued to residents of India.