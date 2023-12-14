9 Bangladeshis arrested in India's Mumbai for illegal stay

Nine Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in India's Mumbai for allegedly residing in the country without valid documents.

They were apprehended in the city's Sewri area, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said these individuals were engaged in facilitating illegal cross-border money transfers and were involved in the production of fake residence cards, The Times of India reports.

Earlier in December, the Crime Branch arrested a man and a woman who were part of an illicit cross-border money transfer network, according to officials.