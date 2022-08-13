Bangladesh tea plantation workers launch indefinite strike for Tk 300 daily wage

Tea garden workers in Sylhet have launched an indefinite strike demanding a daily wage rise from Tk 120 to Tk 300.

The workers of 23 tea estates in Sylhet Valley launched the strike early on Saturday. They had been observing a daily two-hour work stoppage to push for the wage hike since Aug 9.

The protesters brought out a procession and held a rally outside Lakkatura Tea Garden on the road to Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Saturday. Tea plantation workers from Malnicherra, Khadimnagar, Kewachhara, Daldali, Jaflong and Lalakhal also joined the protests.