    Bangladesh announces Tk 1.7bn incentive for farmers ahead of Boro crop season

    Around 2.7 million farmers will receive seeds and fertilisers as part of the initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture says

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 11:28 AM

    The government has announced an incentive programme worth Tk 1.7 billion for 2.7 million farmers designed to increase production during the upcoming Boro harvest.

    As part of the initiative, farmers will also receive fertilisers and seeds under three separate categories, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

    Around 1.5 million farmers will receive 2kg of paddy seeds worth Tk 820 million under the initiative aimed at driving up the cultivation of the hybrid rice, according to the ministry.

    Under the second category, around 1.2 million farmers will get seeds and fertilisers worth Tk 730 million. Every farmer will receive 5kg of seeds, 10kg of DMP and 10kg of MOP fertilisers for free.

    Finally, the farmers will get Tk 150 million during the planting and paddy harvesting seasons. A total of 110 blocks will be created in 61 districts for the incentive. Each block will take 50 acres of land, which will cost more than Tk 1.3 million.

    The incentive is being provided from the agricultural rehabilitation aid fund, the ministry added.

