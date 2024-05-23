Commuter train derails in Gazipur’s Dhirasram

A line on the Dhaka-Joydebpur rail line has been suspended since the accident

A carriage of a Turag commuter train headed to Dhaka has derailed near Gazipur’s Dhirasram Rail Station. No casualties have been reported from the incident.

The accident occurred at the outer signal of the rail station on Thursday. Around 8:30am the Turag commuter train took on passengers again and set off for Dhaka while leaving the carriage behind.

The train sets off from Joydebpur for Dhaka around 7:15am every day and arrives in Dhaka around 8:30am, said Md Hanif Ali, station master of the Joydebpur Railway Junction.

The train left at the scheduled time on Thursday, he said. The carriage derailed soon after it passed Dhirasram station.

A line on the Dhaka-Joydebpur rail line has been suspended due to the accident, he said.

The Dhaka-Joydebpur rail line has a dual gauge double line, Hanif said. The eastern side of the line is closed temporarily, but trains are still running on the western side.