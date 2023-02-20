Gulshan fire victim Shama moved to ICU, two others discharged

One of the victims of an apartment building fire in Dhaka’s Gulshan is in “critical condition” and has been put under intensive care at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Two others injured in the incident, Mosha Sikdar, 33, and Raushon Ali, 35, were released from the hospital. They suffered respiratory distress due to smoke.
Shama Hossain Sinha, 37, the victim in “critical” condition, also suffered respiratory problems besides injuries to her waist and other parts of the body.
“Her condition is very critical,” Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burns institute, said on Monday. “Her trachea was affected in the incident. The physicians are worried about her.”
Shama is the wife of Fahim Sinha, a director of the Acme Group and Bangladesh Cricket Board. He is also involved with Abahani Cricket Academy.
They live on the top two floors of the building. Their domestic aides Rina and Alo said they, along with five others, left the building just after the fire broke out on Sunday evening.
Shama was stuck in the elevator at first. She and several others later jumped off the 12th-floor balcony into the swimming pool.
Two victims, who succumbed to their injuries, worked as cooks for Fahim and Shama’s family.
One of them has been identified as 30-year-old Anwar Hossain while the other is 35-year-old Rajib aka Raju.
Six duplex apartments on every floor of the 12-storey building, except the ground floor, house several families. Many people got stuck at their apartments after the blaze engulfed the building.
Fire service officials put out the flames in a four-hour effort. They suspect an electrical short-circuit sparked the fire.