Gulshan fire victim Shama moved to ICU, two others discharged

One of the victims of an apartment building fire in Dhaka’s Gulshan is in “critical condition” and has been put under intensive care at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Two others injured in the incident, Mosha Sikdar, 33, and Raushon Ali, 35, were released from the hospital. They suffered respiratory distress due to smoke.

Shama Hossain Sinha, 37, the victim in “critical” condition, also suffered respiratory problems besides injuries to her waist and other parts of the body.

“Her condition is very critical,” Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the burns institute, said on Monday. “Her trachea was affected in the incident. The physicians are worried about her.”