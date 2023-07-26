Father held after fight with doctor over admitting child dengue patient at Mugda hospital

Sathi said the family resides in the Maniknagar area, and their daughter, Adiba, was diagnosed with the disease several days ago. They could not get a free bed in the hospital then and, at the doctor's advice, Adiba was treated at home. But as her condition deteriorated, her father Habibur took her to Mugda Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Upon arriving at the hospital, they found the door to the emergency section locked, Sathi said. They had to inform a hospital nurse to gain entrance and admit Adiba.

"The sister told us to get Adiba looked at by a doctor. We found the door to the doctors' room locked as well. When we knocked on the door, a physician opened it. My husband pleaded with him - 'Our child is very sick and can't breathe. Please take a look at her'."

The doctor appeared to have just woken up and was quite irked by this. He told them to leave as there were no seats, Sathi said.