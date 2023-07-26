Father held after fight with doctor over admitting child dengue patient at Mugda hospital

Police have detained the father of a child dengue patient after his involvement in a brawl with a doctor at Mugda Medical College and Hospital.
Abdul Majid, the chief of Mugda Police Station, said they were preparing to file a case over the matter.
Following the incident, the seven-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital, but her mother, Sathi Akter, later had her released and took her back home. Despite this, Sathi noted that her daughter's condition was 'not good'.
Sathi said the family resides in the Maniknagar area, and their daughter, Adiba, was diagnosed with the disease several days ago. They could not get a free bed in the hospital then and, at the doctor's advice, Adiba was treated at home. But as her condition deteriorated, her father Habibur took her to Mugda Hospital on Wednesday morning.
Upon arriving at the hospital, they found the door to the emergency section locked, Sathi said. They had to inform a hospital nurse to gain entrance and admit Adiba.
"The sister told us to get Adiba looked at by a doctor. We found the door to the doctors' room locked as well. When we knocked on the door, a physician opened it. My husband pleaded with him - 'Our child is very sick and can't breathe. Please take a look at her'."
The doctor appeared to have just woken up and was quite irked by this. He told them to leave as there were no seats, Sathi said.
"He was very rude to us. And at one point, he slapped my husband, who retaliated by grabbing the doctor by the scruff of his neck. Several people then came and beat my husband up."
Sathi said the doctor then slammed the door shut and Habibur tried to force it open by kicking it. Habibur then called the emergency number 999, and police came and took him to a separate room.
Adiba was then admitted to the hospital, sent to the children's ward and administered intravenous saline.
After seeing this, Sathi said, she returned to find her husband and saw that the police had handcuffed him. They then took him to the police station.
"My husband is now in police custody. I rushed home with my child, who was in terrible condition. What should I do - go to the jail to get my husband or look after my child?"
The hospital's director has yet to comment on the matter.
Later Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (planning and development), said a committee was formed to look into the matter and that media outlets were depicting the matter 'differently' than it had actually played out.
"A child was brought to the hospital by their parents. But Mugda Hospital does not have vacancies for patients anymore. The duty doctor told the parents this, mentioning some beds were occupied by two children. So admitting another child would subject her to substandard treatment."
He also said hospital authorities could not give Adiba saline as it could pose 'problems'. This caused the parents to become aggressive towards the doctor. One picked up a tool nearby and smashed one of the doctor's arms with it. He condemned the assault, saying doctors were simply trying to help people needing medical attention.
Later Dr Ahmedul Kabir said: "I spoke to the child's mother and asked her to go to the hospital. I spoke to the hospital director to make space for the child. We must make arrangements for the child's treatment. The treatment of children is our topmost priority."
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, as many as 4,646 patients are admitted to hospitals across Dhaka. Of them, 620 are at Mugda Hospital. Doctors are struggling to cope with the rush.