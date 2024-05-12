Two missing boys, aged 4 and 5, found dead in ditchwater in Sirajganj

They were cousins and came to visit their uncle

Police have recovered the bodies of two boys from ditchwater a day after they went missing in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur Upazila.

They are Abu Bakr, 4, and his cousin Yasin, 5, who was identified with a single name.

The bodies were sent to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital for autopsy after the recovery at Jalalpur village on Sunday afternoon, said Abdur Razzaque, chief of Enayetpur Police Station.

The reason for their death will be known when the post-mortem examination reports are available, he added.

Mamun, an uncle of Bakr who gave a single name, said the two boys’ mothers are sisters and the boys came to visit their maternal relatives.

They went missing after starting to play in a pile of sand next to their grandparents' home, the uncle said.

“Enayetpur police were informed after they could not be found anywhere. Their bodies were found floating in the ditchwater next to our house later,” said Mamun.