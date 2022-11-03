Government retired police officers due to ‘lack of skills and patriotism’, says home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government recently retired three superintendents and two deputy inspectors general of police because of their “ineptitude” and a “lack of patriotism”.

“This is an ongoing process. The government takes a decision about officials after 25 years in service if they lack skills and patriotism. They faced departmental action because they had shortcomings,” he said on Thursday.

The home minister faced questions about the matter from journalists in a meeting with Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum amid speculations and debate.

“If someone does not work and fails to perform duty, it can be called ineptitude and a lack of patriotism,” he said.