    Government retired police officers due to ‘lack of skills and patriotism’, says home minister

    A series of forceful retirement in the police has triggered speculations and debates

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 01:22 PM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 01:22 PM

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government recently retired three superintendents and two deputy inspectors general of police because of their “ineptitude” and a “lack of patriotism”.

    “This is an ongoing process. The government takes a decision about officials after 25 years in service if they lack skills and patriotism. They faced departmental action because they had shortcomings,” he said on Thursday.

    The home minister faced questions about the matter from journalists in a meeting with Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum amid speculations and debate.

    “If someone does not work and fails to perform duty, it can be called ineptitude and a lack of patriotism,” he said.

    In the notice on retiring the two additional DIGs on Oct 31, the government said it took the decision in public interest following the Public Service Act. The three SPs were sent to retirement on Oct 18 before the end of their job tenure.

    Earlier, on Oct 16, Makbul Hossain was forced to retire as the information secretary after allegations surfaced that he had met BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, a convict in cases over corruption and the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack, in London.

    Makbul denied the allegation, saying he follows Bangabandhu’s ideals. Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said he did not know the reason behind the decision to retire Makbul.

