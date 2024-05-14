IUB students win 3 medals in inter-university squash tournament

They became champions in the women's group and champion and runner-up in the men's group

Three students from the Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) have won medals in the First Inter-University Squash Tournament.

They took the top prize and the runner's up medal in the women's group and also the runner's-up in the men's group.

Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation and University Squash Community, Bangladesh organised the tournament from May 10-11 at the Station Officers Mess Alpha.

Marzan Akter Monica, an IUB squash team member and also the assistant coach, bagged the champion's trophy in the women’s group. Jyoti Rani Roy, a student of the Accounting Department was the runner-up.

In the men’s group, IUB Management Information Systems Department student Md Raihan won the runner-up medal.

Anika Tabassum Kotha, a student of the Pharmacy Department, won 5th place in the women’s group. Jyoti and Raihan were admitted to the university under a 100 percent sports scholarship.

An international standard squash court was opened in IUB this January. They also admitted professional players under 100 percent scholarship. Squash will be included in the Olympic Games in 2028. IUB authorities hoped the three players would represent their country and university in the Olympics.