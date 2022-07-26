Missing North South University student found dead in Gazipur

Locals called police after seeing the body of Moazer Bin Alam, 23, floating on the river at Polashona in the city on Monday morning.

His father, Rezaul Alam Hero from Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area, identified the body and started a case at Gachha Police Station in Gazipur, said Md Ismail Hossain, chief of the police station.