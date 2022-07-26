Missing North South University student found dead in Gazipur

The attackers could not be identified immediately
Police have recovered the body of a student of North South University from the Turag river in Gazipur.
Locals called police after seeing the body of Moazer Bin Alam, 23, floating on the river at Polashona in the city on Monday morning.
His father, Rezaul Alam Hero from Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area, identified the body and started a case at Gachha Police Station in Gazipur, said Md Ismail Hossain, chief of the police station.
The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of the death.
Citing the family, Ismail said Rezaul filed a complaint with Bhatara police in Dhaka, saying Moazer had not returned home after leaving for the university on Saturday.