Low voter turnout marks ‘peaceful’ election in Dhaka

Most of the polling centres in Dhaka saw a low voter turnout until midday on voting day in the 12th national election. The atmosphere was largely peaceful at the polling stations.Voting started at 8 am on Sunday amid an opposition boycott.
The presiding officers received the ballot papers at 5 am.
In a few polling centres, voters arrived before the scheduled time for voting. However, the crowds were sparse at the polling centres in Dhaka-17, Dhaka-15, Dhaka-14, Dhaka-10, Dhaka-4 and other constituencies.
Free from long queues, voters cast their votes without any disruption, leaving presiding officers with idle time.
During the first hour of voting at the women's polling centre in the Government Homeopathic Medical College in Mirpur (Dhaka-17 constituency), at least 30 ballots were cast out of 1,873 registered voters.
The entrance to another women’s polling centre in the same institute, as well as two male-designated centres, were largely empty.
“Polling agents for the boat and ektara symbols visited our centre, but no other representatives came. Voters are having no trouble casting their ballots,” said Sultan Mahmud, presiding officer at one of the four centres.
In another centre at the same college, polling agents of the Awami League's 'boat' and the 'balloon' symbol favoured by independents were seen, but no one was there to represent the 'ektara' logo.
Haji Ashraf High School at East Shewrapara has seven polling centres for the Dhaka-15 constituency, with 13,968 enlisted voters.
The centre had a measly turnout of 10 voters as of 8:30 am.