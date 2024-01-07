    বাংলা

    Low voter turnout marks ‘peaceful’ election in Dhaka

    Voters have been able to cast their ballots without any disruption, according to election officials

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 07:33 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 07:33 AM

    Most of the polling centres in Dhaka saw a low voter turnout until midday on voting day in the 12th national election. The atmosphere was largely peaceful at the polling stations.Voting started at 8 am on Sunday amid an opposition boycott.

    The presiding officers received the ballot papers at 5 am.

    In a few polling centres, voters arrived before the scheduled time for voting. However, the crowds were sparse at the polling centres in Dhaka-17, Dhaka-15, Dhaka-14, Dhaka-10, Dhaka-4 and other constituencies.

    Free from long queues, voters cast their votes without any disruption, leaving presiding officers with idle time.

    During the first hour of voting at the women's polling centre in the Government Homeopathic Medical College in Mirpur (Dhaka-17 constituency), at least 30 ballots were cast out of 1,873 registered voters.

    The entrance to another women’s polling centre in the same institute, as well as two male-designated centres, were largely empty.

    “Polling agents for the boat and ektara symbols visited our centre, but no other representatives came. Voters are having no trouble casting their ballots,” said Sultan Mahmud, presiding officer at one of the four centres.

    In another centre at the same college, polling agents of the Awami League's 'boat' and the 'balloon' symbol favoured by independents were seen, but no one was there to represent the 'ektara' logo.

    Haji Ashraf High School at East Shewrapara has seven polling centres for the Dhaka-15 constituency, with 13,968 enlisted voters.

    The centre had a measly turnout of 10 voters as of 8:30 am.

    12th Parliamentary Election
    RELATED STORIES
    Sheikh Hasina casting her vote during the 11th parliamentary election on December 30, 2018.
    Hasina to vote at Dhaka City College on Jan 7
    Hasina will visit the polling centre at 8 am on Sunday, accompanied by her son and sister
    People pass by as posters of an election candidate from Bangladesh Awami League hang over a street, ahead of the general election, as part of the campaign, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 24, 2023.
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    About two billion people in at least 50 countries will hold elections in 2024, including in India, Russia, Britain, the European Union and across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas
    Digital democracy: Dhaka candidates innovate with QR code-infused posters to enhance voter awareness
    QR codes in campaign posters redefine election landscape
    The innovative step taken by two Awami League leaders allows voters to access details about the candidates and their designated polling stations
    Bangladesh election app to update voter turnout every two hours
    Election app to update turnout every 2 hours
    All information related to the general election will be available on the app several days before the voting

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India