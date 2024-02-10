    বাংলা

    Husband detained after woman found dead with her throat slit in Kamrangirchar

    Her husband has been detained for questioning over the incident, police say

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Feb 2024, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2024, 06:34 AM

    Police have recovered the body of a woman who had her throat slit in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar.

    Law enforcers recovered the body of Rozina, 25, a housewife identified by a single name, from a house in Kamrangirchar’s Borogram on Friday.

    Her husband has been detained for questioning over the incident, police said.

    “Law enforcers rushed to the scene after being informed of the incident and found the bloodstained body of the woman with her throat slit on the floor of the rented flat in Borogram. Injury marks were found on her face,” Kamrangirchar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Ekramul Zaman said.

    “We now know that her husband, a businessman, left the house around 9 am. He was detained for interrogation afterwards,” the police officer said.

    The police were informed of the incident by a call from the victim’s father, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    In Dhaka's Kamrangirchar, a shop has been constructed after erecting a wall around the boundary pillar of the Buriganga River, concealing the river's boundary marker.
    February 10, 2024
    News in photos: 10 February
    Jahangirnagar University suspends certificates of students accused of rape
    JU suspends certificates of students accused of rape
    The institution has also declared them unwanted on the campus
    Bangshal OC, five policemen sued over bodybuilder Farooq’s death in police custody
    OC, 5 others sued over custodial death
    The family of the bodybuilder, who gained fame after winning Mr Bangladesh title, alleges that he died due to torture in custody
    Three teens burnt in sky lantern fire during Dhaka New Year’s Eve celebrations
    3 teens burnt in Dhaka sky lantern fire
    Two fire incidents were reported during Dec 31 celebrations in Kamrangirchar, police say

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps