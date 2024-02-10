Husband detained after woman found dead with her throat slit in Kamrangirchar

Police have recovered the body of a woman who had her throat slit in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar.
Law enforcers recovered the body of Rozina, 25, a housewife identified by a single name, from a house in Kamrangirchar’s Borogram on Friday.
Her husband has been detained for questioning over the incident, police said.
“Law enforcers rushed to the scene after being informed of the incident and found the bloodstained body of the woman with her throat slit on the floor of the rented flat in Borogram. Injury marks were found on her face,” Kamrangirchar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Ekramul Zaman said.
“We now know that her husband, a businessman, left the house around 9 am. He was detained for interrogation afterwards,” the police officer said.
The police were informed of the incident by a call from the victim’s father, he added.