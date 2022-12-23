    বাংলা

    Three dead as bus crushes small passenger vehicle in Savar

    At least 10 others are injured in the accident

    Savar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Dec 2022, 05:02 PM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2022, 05:02 PM


    Three people have died in a collision between a minibus and a small passenger vehicle locally known as Laguna in Dhaka’s Savar.

    At least 10 others were injured in the accident at Kolma on C&B-Ashulia Road leading to the Dhaka-Aricha Highway around 8:45pm on Friday, police said.



    The dead have been identified as ‘Nasir’, 38, ‘Fahim’, 20, and Fazlul Karim, 36. Police could not give details of their identity.

    Deepak Chandra Saha, chief of Savar Model Police Station, said one of them carried an identity card of Al Muslim garment factory.

    Deepak said they died at the scene. Locals rushed some of the injured to Enam Medical College Hospital.

