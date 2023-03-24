    বাংলা

    Two dead as bus crashes into power pole in Jhalakathi

    The bus veered off the road after hitting some hanging wires, leaving 13 others injured

    Jhalakathi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2023, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 09:12 AM

    The supervisor and a passenger of a Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus have died after the vehicle hit a roadside utility pole in Jhalakathi’s Rajapur Upazila.

    Thirteen others, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident that occurred on the Rajapur-Bhandaria Road in Kanudaskathi around 9 am on Friday.

    The bus was heading to Patharghata from Barishal when it struck a few electric wires dangling over the road, Deputy Station Officer Abdus Sobhan of Bhandaria Fire Service said, citing locals.

    It subsequently veered off the road and crashed into the power pole.

    Bus supervisor Mehedi, 45, and passenger Parvez, 35, died on the spot, said Sobhan.

    Emergency workers from the Rajapur and Bhandaria fire stations rescued the passengers and sent the injured to the Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex.

    Two of them were transferred to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, while four have been admitted to the Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex.

    The others were discharged after receiving first aid, according to Sobhan.

