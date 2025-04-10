Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

SSC, equivalent exams kick off for 1.9m students

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams are being held based on the complete syllabus, with full marks and standard duration for each subject

1.9m students sit for SSC exams

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 10:25 AM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 10:25 AM

Related Stories
Bangladesh grapples with complex IMF loan terms
Bangladesh grapples with complex IMF loan terms
Bengal Group chairman arrested
Bengal Group chairman arrested
Bangladesh signs up for NASA's space mission
Bangladesh signs up for NASA's space mission
Tureen's daughter claims uncle tried to ‘seize’ home
Tureen's daughter claims uncle tried to ‘seize’ home
Read More
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Eateries in foodie haven Singapore close as costs rise
Eateries in foodie haven Singapore close as costs rise
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More