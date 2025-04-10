SSC, equivalent exams kick off for 1.9m students

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams are being held based on the complete syllabus, with full marks and standard duration for each subject

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have begun on Thursday, with nearly 1.93 million students registered to take part.

The SSC, Dakhil, and vocational exams started simultaneously at 10am on Thursday.

The SSC and vocational written examinations began with the Bangla First Paper. For the Dakhil exams, the first test was on Quran Majid and Tajvid. The exams will end at 1pm.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams are being held based on the complete syllabus, with full marks and standard duration for each subject.

The examinees were seen entering the centres from 9am onwards, although they were asked to arrive 30 minutes before the exam began.

Education Advisor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar is likely to visit the Motijheel Government Boys High School and Motijheel Government Girls High School exam centres at 10:30am.

Mahamudur Rahman, the parent of an SSC examinee at the Badda High School centre told bdnews24.com: "My daughter is a student of Merul Badda Siraj Mia Memorial High School. We reached the exam centre before 9:30am. It’s the Bangla First Paper test today, so we aren’t worried."

"Although the exams are being held based on the complete syllabus, there was no trouble in preparation as students had enough time.”

As many as 1.4 million students have registered to take part in the exams under the nine general education boards, 294,726 will sit for Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Boardh and 143, 313 students to participate in the SSC and Dakhil Vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.

The SSC written exams will end on May 13. Following the written tests, practical examinations for SSC candidates will be held from May 15 to 22.

More to follow...