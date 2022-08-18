Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire hits four as teen succumbs to burn injuries

Another person injured during an explosion at a filling station in Kushtia has died while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.

Md Rimon breathed his last at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 4:30 am on Friday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost. He suffered burns on 78 percent of his body.

The 14-year-old Rimon was a native of Kushtia.