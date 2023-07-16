Bangladesh court hands custody of daughters to Japanese mother after lengthy legal battle

A Dhaka court has granted Japanese national Nakano Eriko custody of her two daughters after turning down an appeal from their Bangladeshi father, Imran Sharif, bringing an end to a protracted legal battle.
Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan of the Dhaka District and Session Judge and Family Court gave the ruling on Sunday, according to Nakano's lawyer, Shishir Manir.
Earlier on Jan 29, a family court dismissed a petition filed by Imran Sharif against Nakano over the custody of their two children.
The verdict was passed with the welfare of the two minor girls, Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina, in mind, the trial judge, Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court, said.
The court held that the plaintiff, Imran, had failed to establish proper grounds for filing the case.
It noted that both children grew up in Japan and studied there. Their mother, Nakano, is a doctor who always took care of her children, even going on maternity leave after their birth.
The court observed that Nakano was the primary caregiver of the children, who were taken to another country without her knowledge and without adherence to the proper legal procedure.
This was construed by the court as a 'grave and deplorable act' against the universal concept of motherhood.
Although Imran had the right to meet his children, it appeared to the court that the girls' physical, mental, social and overall well-being would be better served by staying with their mother.
Imran said he would appeal against the verdict.