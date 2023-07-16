Bangladesh court hands custody of daughters to Japanese mother after lengthy legal battle

A Dhaka court has granted Japanese national Nakano Eriko custody of her two daughters after turning down an appeal from their Bangladeshi father, Imran Sharif, bringing an end to a protracted legal battle.

Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan of the Dhaka District and Session Judge and Family Court gave the ruling on Sunday, according to Nakano's lawyer, Shishir Manir.

Earlier on Jan 29, a family court dismissed a petition filed by Imran Sharif against Nakano over the custody of their two children.

The verdict was passed with the welfare of the two minor girls, Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina, in mind, the trial judge, Durdana Rahman of the Second Additional Judges and Family Court, said.