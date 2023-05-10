Death toll in Rupganj steel mill blast rises to seven as last survivor dies

The seventh victim of an explosion at a steel mill in Narayangnj’s Rupganj has died, leaving no survivor in the incident.

Ibrahim Howlader, 34, died on Wednesday morning, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He used to live with his wife and two daughters in a rented house in Rupganj’s Gausia area.