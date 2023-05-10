Death toll in Rupganj steel mill blast rises to seven as last survivor dies

The seventh victim of an explosion at a steel mill in Narayangnj’s Rupganj has died, leaving no survivor in the incident.
Ibrahim Howlader, 34, died on Wednesday morning, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
He used to live with his wife and two daughters in a rented house in Rupganj’s Gausia area.
According to Ayub, Ibrahim sustained burns to 28 percent of his body and was receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the institute.
The explosion occurred on May 4 at the iron-smelting furnace unit of Rahima Industrial Complex Limited at Bhulta.
One worker, Shankar, 40, died at the scene and six others were injured as melting iron fell on them after the blast.
Ilias Ali, 35, died the same night. The workers who died on Friday are Md Nion, 20, Alamgir Hossain, 33, and Golam Rabbni, 35.
Another worker, Md Jewel, 36, died on Saturday, having sustained burns to 95 percent of his body.
The authorities said the factory did not have permission to smelt iron because it lacked safety measures.