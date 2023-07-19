Man, grandson drown in pond in Mymensingh's Bhaluka

Police said they have opened an investigation into the matter
A man and his grandson have drowned in a pond in Mymensigh’s Bhaluka Upazila.
The incident occurred in Dakatia Union’s Baliagara village on Tuesday evening, local union council member Md Liton Mia said.
The victims have been identified as Aynal Haque, 55, and his 10-year-old grandson Habibur Rahman.
“Habibur went to bathe in the pond in the afternoon. But as he hadn't returned home, Aynal went there to look for Habibur," Liton Mia said.
Relatives later found the floating bodies in the pond.
Law enforcers visited the scene afterwards and will take action based on any complaint filed by the victims’ family, according to the local police station chief.