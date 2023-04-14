Bangladesh celebrates Pahela Baishakh with music and poetry, envisaging a new beginning

As dawn broke on Friday, Bangladeshis welcomed Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali year, singing songs that call for people to shed all negativity.
Pahela Baishakh heralds novelty in life and colours the minds with a hue of festivity. The colourful attires, smiling children and flowers at the leafy Ramna Park are depicting it.
Mirth and merriment fill the air as Pahela Baishakh is being celebrated across the country.
Chhayanaut, a leading cultural organisation in the country, greeted the Bengali New Year 1430, envisaging a new dawn, a new beginning.
As the sun started to rise in the east, Chhayanaut presented a classical tune of Ahir Bhairab on the sarangi. Their cultural presentations included 10 chorus songs, 11 solo songs and recitations.
The two-hour event was broadcast live by Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar. It was also available on Chhanaut’s YouTube channel.
Bangladesh is celebrating Pahela Baishakh on a full scale this year after the coronavirus pandemic ebbed and restrictions were lifted.
The scorching summer turned colourful with the educational institutions organizing social and cultural events to celebrate the New Year.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Bangladeshis living at home and abroad on the occasion.
Hamid urged all to build a happy and prosperous “Smart Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty by embracing the liberal spirit of the Liberation War.
Hasina, in a video message, said: “On the eve of this Happy New Year, we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy, prosperous and smart Bangladesh.
Pahela Baishakh is not just the beginning of a new year but it has a different connotation in the lives of Bengalis.
Pahela Baishakh has its origin in the Mughal period when Emperor Akbar introduced the Bangla calendar to ease tax collection. In course of time, it became a part and parcel of Bangalee culture and tradition for long.
It became a political tool during the struggle of Bangladesh against Pakistani rule and that spirit helped to propel the movement to reach its final stage of independence.
The threat to hurt the secular spirit of Pahela Baishakh is nothing new. Before independence, Bengalis used the Bangla New Year celebrations as a political tool to protest against Pakistan’s attempts to destroy the nation’s culture by banning Tagore songs.
As a continuation, a note threatening an attack on the traditional Mangal Shobhajatra was found at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University on Tuesday night. The law enforcers, however, assured that there was no cause for concern.