Bangladesh celebrates Pahela Baishakh with music and poetry, envisaging a new beginning

As dawn broke on Friday, Bangladeshis welcomed Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali year, singing songs that call for people to shed all negativity.

Pahela Baishakh heralds novelty in life and colours the minds with a hue of festivity. The colourful attires, smiling children and flowers at the leafy Ramna Park are depicting it.

Mirth and merriment fill the air as Pahela Baishakh is being celebrated across the country.

Chhayanaut, a leading cultural organisation in the country, greeted the Bengali New Year 1430, envisaging a new dawn, a new beginning.