Couple die in landslide in Cox’s Bazar

A man and his pregnant wife have died in a landslide in Cox’s Bazar.

The incident occurred at Badshah Ghona in Cox’s Bazar’s Ward No. 9 around 3am on Friday, said Cox’s Bazar councillor Helal Uddin.

The dead were identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 26 and his wife Maimuna Akter, 20.

Anwar was the Muazzin at the Omar Faruk Jaame Masjid. Maimuna was five months pregnant, relatives said.

The bodies were kept at the morgue in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

“On Thursday, Anwar and Maimuna had dinner and went to sleep. Cox’s Bazar experienced medium to heavy rains from midnight,” Helel Uddin said, citing the couple’s relatives.

“A heavy downpour began around 3am. At one point, a big chunk of soil fell on their house, which was situated at the bottom of a hill. Both husband and wife were buried under it and died.”

Locals rushed to the scene, recovered the couple and took them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. There, an on-duty doctor declared them dead, the councillor said.