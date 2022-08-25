ACC interrogates Grameen Telecom MD, 2 others on embezzlement, money laundering charges

Nazmul later said: “No money was embezzled. The money went into the workers’ union account. The amount of Tk 4.37 billion in question was given to [the employees]. All of this was explained to the ACC. We’ve provided the documents they wanted and they can go through those.”

The ACC opened the investigation into Grameen Telecom last month following a complaint lodged by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment under the labour ministry.

On whether the allegations were incited with intentions, Nazmul stated this could be “a misunderstanding” and that they had also supplied the papers sought to the factories and establishment inspection department.

Nazmul had been in office since 1997 at Grameen Telecom, with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chairman of the board of directors.

Asked if Yunus holds responsibility for the organisation’s action, Nazmul said: “All responsibilities are mentioned in the law.”

Nazmul, however, shrugged off any possibility of the government influencing the probe, saying: “No, it doesn’t appear so.”

ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said: “The allegations against Grameen Telecom board of directors include embezzlement of employees’ money, illegally charging 6 percent from their payment of Tk 3.64 billion as advocate and other fees.”

“Aside from these, other charges include the embezzlement of Tk 455.2 million from welfare funds allocated for the employees and the laundering Tk 29.77 billion from the company and transferring the funds to the bank accounts of its affiliates for laundering.”

“The investigating officer will question others associated with these complaints and take legal action if needed.”

Earlier, the ACC summoned four individuals - the MD, two lawyers and Mainul Islam, vice president of the Grameen Telecom Worker-Employee Union, on Aug 22.

The ACC could not quiz Mainul as he was arrested on Tuesday night in Cumilla.

The Grameen Telecom board faces four specific allegations:

Embezzlement of 5 percent dividends kept aside for disbursement among the employees.

Charging the employees 6 percent of their dues in the name of legal and other fees.

Embezzlement of Tk 455.2 million, including interests, allocated for the Employees’ Welfare Fund.