Commando forces to be stationed nationwide as Election Commission issues warning before polls

The Election Commission (EC) has instructed law-enforcing agencies to take early action to maintain law and order around the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.

The directives include recovering illegal firearms, arresting identified and listed criminals, setting up check-posts and conducting searches after the announcement of the election schedule, depositing legal weapons, and sealing borders and sea routes if required.

The measures were decided at a pre-preparatory meeting on law and order on Oct 20 ahead of the election.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin chaired the meeting, attended by four election commissioners, the EC secretary, the home secretary, chiefs and representatives of different security agencies, and department heads. As per procedure, minutes of the meeting were later sent to those concerned.

According to the discussion, sabotage attempts may occur during the election period. The EC also expressed concerns that sabotage could also take place involving expatriate votes through postal ballots. The authorities were asked to make advance preparations to counter such risks.

The commission warned that attacks on political parties, attempts to seize polling centres, snatching of ballots, obstruction of voting, or preventing polling officials from performing their duties could occur. There is also a risk of attacks or arson at homes during the election period.

To respond quickly to emergencies, Army aviation and commando forces will be kept on standby alongside other law-enforcing agencies, the meeting decided. Coordination among all forces was emphasised for the safety of polling officials, voters and others involved in election duties.

An election commissioner at the meeting said the current commission would not issue secret instructions.

“All directives will be given publicly according to the laws and regulations,” he said.

The meeting reiterated that voter turnout increases when the election environment is peaceful and credible. The commission said it is committed to a “fair, beautiful and impartial” election.

The EC noted fears of “unusual situations” surrounding the polls -- such as attacks on opponents, attempts by defeated candidates to create chaos, efforts to influence polling irregularities, or attempts to question the integrity of the election.

It was decided that those closest to any such situation must respond immediately. Neutrality and a firm stance must be maintained in all matters. Coordination across all levels will be essential to upholding law and order. Discussions will determine who commands the forces in the field.

The commission instructed agencies to prevent rumours and propaganda on social media and prepare in advance to avoid complications related to electronic voting machines. Measures will be taken to prevent false propaganda or character assassination using cloned voices. Security must also be ensured for returning officers’ offices and reserved postal ballots.

Reshuffles may take place in key positions ahead of the election, and the forces were asked to remain prepared for any risk.

“A deployment plan should be prepared after a threat assessment,” CEC Nasir said.

“The plan should divide areas into red, yellow and green zones. Trust among the people must be restored through free, fair and peaceful elections, and for this, everyone must work together.”