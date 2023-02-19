Bangladesh built flats for Dhaka slum dwellers. Some have little interest in moving

Fifty-five-year-old Badul Begum has been living in a slum near the Baunia embankment in Dhaka for the last 30 years with her grandson and his wife.

She, along with 299 other fellow slum dwellers and their families from the same Mirpur-11 neighbourhood, was allocated flats at three newly-built apartment blocks back in August 2021.

The project, commissioned by the National Housing Authority or NHA, was initiated in line with the National Housing Policy-2016 to resolve the housing crisis for slum dwellers in the capital.

Badul, however, is not keen on moving to the shiny new buildings, even after paying Tk 9,000 as a security deposit after being allocated the flat.

Why?

“I simply can’t afford it now. I no longer work due to health complications, and my grandson is the sole bread earner in the household. As budgets are tight now, we are not moving there,” she said.

The flats have state-of-the-art facilities with two bedrooms, a kitchen and one bathroom. Each apartment block has an individual community hall, two elevators, solar electricity panels, a power generator substation, wide walkways and so on.

The authorities believed this would be a dream come true for the slum dwellers who were lucky enough to get a decent place to live.

It turns out there were other things which were not considered before allocation.

The rent was fixed at Tk 4,500 per month, excluding gas, electricity, water, and service charges. With the inflation and price hike, each family now must pay around Tk 10,000 every month to live in the flat.

The 300 families used to live rent-free in their slums, and they were under the impression that they were being “rehabilitated” instead of being offered a place to live with decent facilities at low rent.