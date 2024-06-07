Anar murder: Nepal hands suspect Siam over to Kolkata police

Siam had fled to Kathmandu after the murder, police say

Nepali authorities have handed over Siam, one of the suspects in the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, to Kolkata police, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

He made the remarks on Friday during a press conference after he inspected the DMP’s security measures at Eid cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Siam had attempted to hide in Kathmandu after the murder of Anar in Kolkata but he was caught. However, the alleged mastermind of the killing, Akhtaruzzaman aka Shaheen Mia, fled to the US from Kathmandu in Nepal.

The Kolkata CID has started questioning Siam and has arrested two more suspects in the murder, the DMP commissioner said.

Asked about the trial for the murder, Habibur said that both Indian and Bangladeshi police were investigating the incident. The two countries will, at one point in their investigation, reach a decision and then take the following steps. An investigation is being conducted where the crime took place and, according to Bangladeshi law, a Bangladeshi who commits a crime abroad can be brought to Bangladesh and prosecuted too.

A DMP team led by Detective Branch chief Harun-or-Rashid went to Nepal on Jun 1 after authorities there arrested Siam. After returning from Nepal on Jun 4, he told reporters that Siam was declared ‘Most Wanted’ by Indian police. Nepal has an extradition agreement with India.

He added that whether Nepal handed Siam to India or Bangladesh, neither would interfere with the investigation.

“If two countries claim someone for the same crime, Nepal, as the host country, will take into account the nature of the crime. Where was the murder case filed? Nepal will decide after various considerations to which country they will hand over Siam.”

India is our friend, Harun said. The objectives of both countries in this case are the same. Investigation officers in both countries are working on the murder and Bangladesh shares information with India.

There will be no problem with the investigation if Siam was handed over to the Indian police, he said.

Siam is close to the mastermind Shaheen, he said.

If Siam is handed over to the Indian police, he can be a good asset in recovering evidence and Bangladeshi law enforcers will also be allowed to interrogate him, he added.