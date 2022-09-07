Indian medical student dies after falling from hotel rooftop in Sirajganj

An Indian student of Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College has died after falling from a hotel rooftop during a study tour in Sirjganj.

The 21-year-old student, Khushbu Manjur, died around 8am on Wednesday after being critically injured in the drop from the fourth-floor rooftop of PPD Residential Hotel in Shahjadpur the day before, Enayetpur police OC Ansiur Rahman said.

A third-year pupil at the institution in Enayetpur, Khushbu was the daughter of Manjur Ahmmed Karai from Katu village at Anantanag’s Bijbehara town located in Jammu and Kashmir.