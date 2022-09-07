    বাংলা

    Indian medical student dies after falling from hotel rooftop in Sirajganj

    It is not yet clear whether she had fallen or was pushed to her death, police say

    Sirajganj Correspondent
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 05:00 PM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 05:00 PM

    An Indian student of Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College has died after falling from a hotel rooftop during a study tour in Sirjganj.

    The 21-year-old student, Khushbu Manjur, died around 8am on Wednesday after being critically injured in the drop from the fourth-floor rooftop of PPD Residential Hotel in Shahjadpur the day before, Enayetpur police OC Ansiur Rahman said.

    A third-year pupil at the institution in Enayetpur, Khushbu was the daughter of Manjur Ahmmed Karai from Katu village at Anantanag’s Bijbehara town located in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Nazrul Islam, the manager of PPD Residential Hotel, said 43 students and seven teachers from the medical college arrived on the excursion on Tuesday morning.

    Khushbu had gone to the rooftop alone around 2:30pm that day and was severely injured after suddenly falling from there, he said.

    Shahjadpur police OC Nazrul Islam Mridha said it was yet to be determined whether “she fell by herself or was pushed off”.

    OC Ansiur said the group had gone out after arriving at the hotel after 8pm. Returning to the hotel at noon, they had lunch and she then went up to the rooftop.

    The girl’s elder brother Adil Manjur is an intern at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital. No complaints were lodged with the police over the incident.

    Her body was sent to Sirajganj’s Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital for autopsy.

