A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US Apr 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dan Catchpole/File Photo

A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US Apr 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dan Catchpole/File Photo

China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines agreed on Tuesday to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes at a list price of about $7.4 billion, the largest Chinese airplane deal for the US planemaker in nearly a decade.

The order follows a commitment for 200 jets that China made during a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in May.

Jefferies said in a research note that it understood the planes, to be delivered from 2031 to 2034, represented the first conversion of China's 200-jet commitment to a firm order.

The US planemaker had been largely shut out of new orders from the world's second-largest aviation market since 2017 amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, though it has still been delivering planes from older orders.

Boeing and Airbus AIR.PA forecast China will require around 9,000 new jets by 2045 to meet demand, more than any other region.

China has not announced any specific orders as part of the 200-airplane commitment, and a China Southern securities filing did not say whether this order was included. Boeing, whose shares rose 1 percent on Tuesday, declined to comment.

Airlines typically receive a large discount on the list price from manufacturers.

Trump Expects More Orders

Trump said on Monday that he thinks China will buy another 250 Boeing airplanes. He gave no details, and Chinese officials have not confirmed any further purchases.

In May, he predicted China could boost its order to as many as 750 planes.

The 737 MAX jets in the Xiamen agreement are scheduled for delivery in batches between 2031 and 2034, China Southern said in the filing, adding that the deal is subject to approval from the company's shareholders and relevant Chinese government authorities.

China Southern said the order would help Xiamen Airlines seize opportunities arising from its move to the new Xiamen Xiang'an International Airport, support the construction of an aviation hub in Fujian province and optimise its fleet structure.

Xiamen Airlines, historically an all-Boeing operator, ended a nearly four-decade-long all-Boeing fleet in early 2023 when it took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo under an operating lease.

In April, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines also agreed to buy 137 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.