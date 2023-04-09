Virgin Orbit's would-be white knight and a $200 million rescue that fell flat

Hart, a former Boeing veteran, did not respond to a request for comment on the talks with Brown. Virgin Group, which owns 75% of Virgin Orbit, also declined to comment for this article. The group is providing financing to Virgin Orbit as the satellite launch company seeks a buyer in bankruptcy.

The legal notice was in response to an interview Brown gave on CNBC on March 23 when he said he was in "final discussions" to close a $200 million investment in Virgin Orbit within 24 hours. The letter from a lawyer for the company said Brown had overstated the nature of talks and breached a non-disclosure agreement.

Virgin Orbit's cratering stock price bounced more than 60% on the day after Brown's CNBC appearance.

The TV interview followed a report from Reuters that said Brown was nearing a deal for a proposed investment in the company, citing the term sheet signed by Hart and Brown and the planned closing date of March 24.

When the company cut contact with Brown, on March 25, it had uncovered issues with Brown's credibility, the three people said. One said executives found evidence that contradicted details Brown had provided about his background.

In interviews with Reuters over the past week, Brown dismissed accusations he had misrepresented himself. He said Virgin Orbit had not provided information he had wanted before he was comfortable transferring the $200 million into an escrow account as agreed in the term sheet. Brown did not specify the information he had sought and Reuters was unable to independently verify his assertion.

"I absolutely, 100%, had the money," Brown added.

'LAYING LOW BELOW THE RADAR'

Reuters found apparent discrepancies in several key elements of assertions made by Brown on CNBC or on LinkedIn about the companies where he says he had worked, his investments and associates.

Brown told Reuters he had no shares in Virgin Orbit and had not profited from taking his bid public and the short-lived stock price jump that followed. The company's bankruptcy filing on Tuesday showed a "Matthew Brown" as holding 238 shares at the time of the filing. Those shares were worth $48 on Thursday.

Brown said the listed investor was a different Matthew Brown.

Reuters could not find corporate registrations for two companies where Brown said on LinkedIn he had been an adviser or partner: Hong Kong-based Hogshead Spouter and Hawaii-based Kona Private Capital.

Brown told Reuters he worked through offshore entities, without providing details. He said he did not know where Kona and Hogshead were registered.

In his CNBC interview, Brown said he had worked with OpenAI. An OpenAI spokesperson said it had never worked with him.