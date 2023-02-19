Boeing offers CEO $5.3 million incentive to stay through recovery

Boeing shares, which have risen by nearly 70% since early October, were down 55 cents to close at $211.66 on Friday before the announcement.

Calhoun was Boeing chairman and then became CEO in January 2020 after the board fired Dennis Muilenburg. Calhoun had total compensation of $21.1 million in both 2020 and 2021. In 2021, the board approved a long-term incentive award target of $16 million.

In April 2021, Boeing extended its required retirement age of 65 to 70 to allow Calhoun to stay in the top job. Calhoun turns 66 in April.

The award to Calhoun comes just weeks after Boeing reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018.

Calhoun has made boosting free cash flow the major financial target for the company as it seeks to recover from supply chain struggles caused by the pandemic and boost production of its 737 MAX and 787 jetliners. Boeing hopes to increase cash flow from $2.3 billion in 2022 to between $3 billion and $5 billion in 2023.