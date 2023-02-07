    বাংলা

    Nepal aircraft that crashed had no thrust motion in engines before landing, says panel

    The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan 15, in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 06:02 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 06:02 PM

    An aircraft that crashed in Nepal last month, killing 71 people on board, had no thrust motion in its engines in the final leg of its descent, a government-appointed panel investigating the accident said on Monday.

    The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan 15, in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

    There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals. Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.

    Analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder showed the propellers of both engines went into "feather in the base leg of descending," the panel said in a statement.

    Aviation expert KB Limbu said propellers going into feather meant there was "no thrust" in the engine, or that it did not produce any power.

    RELATED STORIES
    John W Dietrich, president and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide, and Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, converse on stage during the delivery of the final 747 jet at their plant in Everett, Washington, US, Jan 31, 2023.
    Boeing delivers last 747, saying goodbye to 'Queen of the Skies'
    The 747 was the world's first twin-aisle jetliner, which Boeing designed and built in 28 months
    Decommissioned British Airways Boeing 747 jumbo jets, partially dismantled, are seen parked to be used for salvage and parts after the airline retired its whole 747 fleet, amongst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Cotswold Airport, Kemble, Britain, April 23, 2021.
    Boeing's 747 prepares for final send-off
    The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version
    A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain Jan 20, 2020.
    UK airline Flybe put in administration
    The regional British airline has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company says
    A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021.
    Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order
    The order, once finalised, aims to put Air India in the league of large global airlines and make it an influential customer for planemakers and suppliers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher