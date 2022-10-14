Singapore Airlines pursues Air India stake to expand market presence

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Thursday it was in talks with India's Tata Group about a potential merger of Vistara, their joint venture airline, with Air India to give the Singaporean carrier a bigger foothold in South Asia.

"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," SIA said in a statement.

It said no definitive terms had been agreed on a deal that would form a more formidable competitor to the country's dominant airline IndiGo as well as Middle Eastern rivals that carry a large share of India's international traffic.

SIA said India had strong domestic and international traffic flows that were expected to double over the next 10 years, which compares to its more mature home market.

The Singaporean carrier has a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates full-service carrier Vistara, while the Indian conglomerate owns the rest.