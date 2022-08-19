    বাংলা

    US wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers

    US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has urged the 10 largest US airlines to do more to assist stranded and delayed passengers

    David ShepardsonReuters
    Published : 19 August 2022, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 12:35 PM

    US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has urged the 10 largest US airlines to do more to assist stranded and delayed passengers and warned the government may adopt new regulations.

    In letters to major, regional and low-cost carrier chief executives made public Friday, Buttigieg said the department (USDOT) is "contemplating options" to write new rules "that would further expand the rights of airline passengers."

    He urged airlines to assess customer service plans to "ensure that (they) guarantee  adequate amenities and services to help passengers with expenses and inconveniences due to delays and cancellations." He also asked airlines "at a minimum to provide meal vouchers for delays of 3 hours or more and lodging accommodations for passengers who must wait overnight at an airport because of disruptions within the carrier’s control."

    Some airlines provide meals or hotel rooms if they cancel or delay flights if they are to blame for disruptions, but they are not legally required to do so. Passengers are often not aware of airline policies.

    Major airlines and an airline trade group did not immediately comment early Friday.

    Buttigieg's letter said he appreciated steps airlines had taken to improve service but added "the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable".

    He said that in the first six months, "roughly 24% of the domestic flights of US airlines have been delayed and 3.2% have been cancelled".

    USDOT plans by Sept 2 to create an "interactive dashboard" for air travellers to compare "services or amenities that each of the large US airlines provide when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control".

    Buttigieg and major US airlines have often clashed this summer over who is responsible for tens of thousands of flight delays and cancellations. He met virtually with airline CEOs ahead of the busy Jul 4 travel weekend to pressure them to perform better.

    Buttigieg has faced pressure from US lawmakers who want him to do more to force airlines to provide better service.

    Airlines note they have voluntarily reduced flights to improve service, ramped up hiring and argue that inadequate air traffic control staffing has routinely impacted flights.

    On Monday, hundreds of flights were delayed at three major New York City area airports after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported staffing issues and said delays could "approach two hours".

    USDOT is drafting a number of new airline consumer rules, including requiring refunds for delayed baggage.

