Boeing urges air taxi safety standards be as strict as for commercial jets

Boeing Co urged regulators on Tuesday to subject a new generation of air taxis to the same strict safety standards as commercial jets, saying the aircraft designed for short flights on demand should not be judged on a par with small planes.

Boeing Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen's address at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) marks the US planemaker's first intervention on such issues in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market.

"We have to unify around the importance of bringing all advanced air mobility vehicles and operating systems to market with airliner levels of safety, with air transport levels of safety, with commercial levels of safety," he said at ICAO's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Symposium.

Regulators are coming up with design and operational requirements for air taxis, which can take off and land vertically to ferry travellers to airports or on short trips between cities, allowing them to beat traffic.

Analysts say certification standards that air taxis must meet will be make-or-break for many of the new projects vying for investment.