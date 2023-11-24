    বাংলা

    UN-led talks weigh goal to reduce aviation emissions thorough less-polluting fuels

    Airlines are under pressure to lower emissions from flights after countries at an ICAO assembly joined industry last year to target net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Nov 2023, 06:27 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2023, 06:27 AM

    A United Nations-led conference wrapping up in Dubai on Friday is weighing goals to reduce carbon emissions from international aviation through less polluting fuel, as a rebound in traffic thrusts airlines into the hot seat over the environment.

    Airlines are under pressure to lower emissions from flights after countries at an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly joined industry last year to target net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050.

    ICAO's third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF) runs this week ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, which starts on Nov 30.

    CAAF delegates from more than 100 countries are debating ways to boost supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from materials like used cooking oil. SAF is key to lowering emissions from aviation, but remains costly and in short supply.

    Major airlines and planemakers want the Dubai gathering to set a global goal of achieving around an 80% reduction in aviation fuel carbon intensity from the use of SAF in 2050, compared with traditional fossil fuels.

    Such a pledge would "show how aviation can get things done and be an important signal to the COP28 meeting taking place just down the road starting next week," Haldane Dodd, executive director of the industry Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), told participants on Thursday.

    Environmental groups have urged CAAF to prioritize "high standards of environmental and social integrity."

    While not binding, such global commitments hold moral suasion and could encourage critical investments needed to ramp up SAF production, which now amounts to less than 1% of total jet fuel.

    Industry estimates it will take between $1.45 trillion and $3.2 trillion in financing for SAF capital development to achieve the sector's net zero emissions goal.

    Making access to financing more readily available to developing countries, another conference goal, is needed to bolster SAF production outside of the United States and Europe.

    Francis Mwangi, senior planning officer at Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority, said the African country needs financing to study the economic benefits of domestic SAF production and for using an old Mombasa-based refinery to produce the fuel.

    "We are ready to move and produce SAF in Kenya," Mwangi said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from south Israel Nov 17, 2023.
    Aid supplies to Gaza halted again
    The United Nations' WFP says civilians face the ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ due to the lack of food supplies
    An Israeli army soldier walks towards a building structure carrying gallon containers, as they say, while delivering fuel to Al Shifa hospital, in a location given as Gaza, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on November 12, 2023.
    Netanyahu says Hamas refused Israeli fuel offer for Gaza's Shifa hospital
    Netanyahu was asked if Israel has a plan to get fuel into Gaza to power hospitals. "We just offered Shifa hospital the fuel, they refused it," Netanyahu said
    Visitors stand in front of the plane Boeing 777X during the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 14, 2021.
    Looming Emirates 777X deal to kickstart Dubai Airshow
    Hosts Emirates and low-cost cousin flyDubai are expected to stamp their mark early on the world's second-largest aerospace event
    The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022.
    Boeing, Spirit expand inspections for 737 MAX production defect
    Boeing notified the Federal Aviation Administration of its initial findings earlier this week, along with customers already facing delivery delays of 737 Max 8s, according to The Air Current

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps