UN-led talks weigh goal to reduce aviation emissions thorough less-polluting fuels

A United Nations-led conference wrapping up in Dubai on Friday is weighing goals to reduce carbon emissions from international aviation through less polluting fuel, as a rebound in traffic thrusts airlines into the hot seat over the environment.

Airlines are under pressure to lower emissions from flights after countries at an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly joined industry last year to target net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050.

ICAO's third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF) runs this week ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, which starts on Nov 30.

CAAF delegates from more than 100 countries are debating ways to boost supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from materials like used cooking oil. SAF is key to lowering emissions from aviation, but remains costly and in short supply.

Major airlines and planemakers want the Dubai gathering to set a global goal of achieving around an 80% reduction in aviation fuel carbon intensity from the use of SAF in 2050, compared with traditional fossil fuels.