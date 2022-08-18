    বাংলা

    Air Canada to operate at 79% of pre-pandemic capacity in summer

    Canada's largest carrier has wrestled with complaints over delayed and cancelled flights, but said in a statement it saw improvements in baggage handling

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 07:38 AM

    Air Canada said on Wednesday it planned to operate flights at 79% of its pre-pandemic capacity this summer, as North American carriers struggle to meet strong demand for travel amid a broader industry staffing shortage.

    Canada's largest carrier has wrestled with complaints over delayed and cancelled flights, but said in a statement it saw improvements in baggage handling and on-time performance during the week of Aug 8, compared with the week of June 27.

    Carriers in the US and Canada have cut thousands of flights as soaring travel demand following a pandemic-induced slump leads to cases of long lines and lost baggage at some major airports.

    Earlier this week, American Airlines cut its November schedule as part of the carrier's efforts to reduce disruptions.

    Montreal-based Air Canada said in June it would cut its summer schedule to reduce passenger flows to manageable levels.

    Air Canada has been recalling employees laid off when traffic plummeted during the pandemic. It has about 34,000 employees, compared with 34,700 employees it had before the pandemic started.

    RELATED STORIES
    Boeing, Northrop to join White House-backed advanced manufacturing programme
    Boeing, Northrop to join White House-backed manufacturing programme
    The voluntary programme, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing
    Dubai airport to see pre-pandemic monthly passenger volumes by end of 2023
    Dubai airport sees passenger travel surge
    The Middle East hub could see monthly passenger traffic return to pre-pandemic levels in the latter half of next year, the operator of Dubai International Airport says
    American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom jet deal
    American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom jet deal
    Boom's four-engine Overture jet can fly people from Miami to London in just under five hours, cutting the flight time between the cities by about half
    Potential hack for some Boeing planes fixed
    Potential hack for some Boeing planes fixed
    The digital vulnerability in some Boeing Co aircraft could have allowed malicious hackers to modify data and cause pilots to make dangerous miscalculations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher