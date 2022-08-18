Air Canada to operate at 79% of pre-pandemic capacity in summer

Carriers in the US and Canada have cut thousands of flights as soaring travel demand following a pandemic-induced slump leads to cases of long lines and lost baggage at some major airports.

Earlier this week, American Airlines cut its November schedule as part of the carrier's efforts to reduce disruptions.

Montreal-based Air Canada said in June it would cut its summer schedule to reduce passenger flows to manageable levels.

Air Canada has been recalling employees laid off when traffic plummeted during the pandemic. It has about 34,000 employees, compared with 34,700 employees it had before the pandemic started.