India centre stage at Paris air show as another big jet deal looms

India was set to dominate the Paris Airshow for a second day on Tuesday, with Air India expected to finalise a whopping order for 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing, sources familiar with the matter said.

That deal, sketched out in February, was at the time the largest ever announced by number of planes. But it was surpassed on day one of the Paris show by Indian rival IndiGo's order for 500 Airbus narrowbody jets.

Efforts by Indian airlines to keep pace with the world's fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, have sent industry records tumbling even though manufacturers are struggling to meet output goals due to supply chain snags.

Indian carriers now have the second-largest order book, with an over 6% share of the industry backlog, behind only the United States, according to a June 1 report by Barclays.

But some analysts have expressed concern that airlines could be over-ordering jets in pursuit of the same passengers.