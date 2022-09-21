    বাংলা

    Automakers tackle patent hurdle in quest for in-car tech

    Conflicts stemmed in part from different views among carmakers, suppliers and tech firms over who should shoulder the cost of licensing

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 07:30 AM

    Over a dozen automakers including Toyota and Nissan, have signed up with a platform for patent licences from 51 tech companies, aiming to simplify access to wireless technology and avoid costly legal battles.

    Conflicts have stemmed in part from different views among carmakers, suppliers and tech firms over who should shoulder the cost of licensing.

    Through independent licensing marketplace Avanci, carmakers gain access to patents for 2G, 3G and 4G technology from the likes of Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericcson and Taiwan's Acer for everything from navigation systems to sensors for automated driving.

    Avanci charges a flat fee of $20 per car, increased this month from $15 previously, with the money distributed among patent holders.

    The new signings - which also include Renault, Stellantis, and Honda - mean 80-85% of cars with 2G technology or higher are licensed through the platform, Avanci vice president Mark Durrant said in an interview.

    The model allows carmakers to avoid the battles over royalties that took place between smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung and telecoms companies, who negotiate one-on-one for licences.

    "The auto market is just too splintered for it to be worth it for patent owners to negotiate with each individual player," said an industry source, who declined to be named because of contractual agreements. "It's a matter of efficiency.

    Mercedes-Benz, then Daimler, ended a years-long dispute over its patent use last year with Nokia after being eventually forced to pay.

    Volkswagen was sued by Acer for using its 4G technology without the appropriate licence. The carmaker in March signed with Avanci, which covers Acer's patents, in order to settle.

    While suppliers have historically paid for patent licences in areas like engine design, tech firms would rather deal directly with carmakers over telecoms patents, according to an auto industry source with experience of licensing negotiations.

    "Usually suppliers handle patents in the development process – telecoms is the one area where they don't," the person, who declined to be named, said.

    Avanci is also working with companies on a new contract to cover 5G patents, which would likely be more expensive than the current patent portfolio.

    RELATED STORIES
    Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine
    New hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine: Loop Energy
    Hydrogen fuel cells have faced two challenges for broad adoption: they have so far been less efficient than diesel and fuelling infrastructure in Europe is virtually non-existent
    Uber investigating 'cybersecurity incident' after report of breach
    Uber investigating 'cybersecurity incident'
    A hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging Slack app and then used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that it had suffered a data breach
    Germany will trigger a hydrogen industry boom: Chancellor Scholz
    Germany will trigger a hydrogen industry boom: Scholz
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the country would have the infrastructure necessary to import all the gas it needs by the end of 2023
    Honda to ramp up sales of electric motorcycles to meet carbon target
    Honda to ramp up electric motorcycle sales to meet carbon target
    The Japanese automaker plans to sell 3.5 million electric motorcycles annually, or around 15% of total sales, by 2030

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher