    বাংলা

    'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan

    'We've got parking lots full of cars, finished product cars, that sit in the parking lot, can't be sold, because we don't have semiconductors,' lawmaker Chris Lewis said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 07:15 AM

    A Canadian lawmaker who represents an area in the country's main auto producing province said on Friday he had asked Taiwan to "please send us more chips" to help resolve an ongoing shortage that continues to snarl some production lines.

    The automotive industry has been badly affected by global tightness in semiconductor supplies, which have in some cases forced companies to suspend production lines.

    Chris Lewis, a member of parliament from Ontario which is home to Ford Motor Co and other auto factories, told reporters on a visit to Taiwan as part of a Canadian parliamentary delegation that the lack of chips continued to bite.

    "We've got parking lots full of cars, finished product cars, that sit in the parking lot, can't be sold, because we don't have semiconductors," he said.

    The province is close to US automakers in Michigan and Ohio, with a closely connected supply chain.

    Lewis said they had met senior executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, while on their trip, along with other companies, to ask them to "put Canada at the top of the list".

    "I think every single meeting, including the upper levels of government, I brought up there are very major shortages of chips. It was a very broad conversation and every time we said 'please send us more chips'."

    Lewis said they got reassurances that Taiwan is working "very diligently" to build more chips, but he added that ultimately what would be best would be chip manufacturing in Canada or the United States.

    "The conversation needs to be larger than that. It needs to be so how do we use their technology, use their expertise, get them over, train them and start building them in North America, build them in Canada, build them in the United States."

    TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The company is constructing a $12 billion plant in the US state of Arizona.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two XPeng eVTOL flying cars X2 sit on the ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022.
    Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
    The 90-minute test flight in Dubai is described by its manufacturer as an important base for the next generation of flying cars
    Cars of German manufacturer Porsche are parked outside the stock exchange prior to Porsche's IPO in Frankfurt, Germany, September 29, 2022.
    Porsche becomes Europe’s most valuable carmaker
    It takes pole position, overtaking former parent Volkswagen
    A general view of the Tata Tiago EV electric hatchback that was unveiled during a global launch event in Mumbai, India, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Tata launches $10,000 electric car in India
    It leads India's EV market, helped by government subsidies and high tariffs on imports
    A view of cars on the road during rush hour traffic jam, while California's government authorities are expected to put into effect a plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, according to local media, in San Francisco, California, US, Aug 24, 2022.
    Automakers tackle patent hurdle in quest for in-car tech
    Conflicts stemmed in part from different views among carmakers, suppliers and tech firms over who should shoulder the cost of licensing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher