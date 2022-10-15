'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan

"We've got parking lots full of cars, finished product cars, that sit in the parking lot, can't be sold, because we don't have semiconductors," he said.

The province is close to US automakers in Michigan and Ohio, with a closely connected supply chain.

Lewis said they had met senior executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, while on their trip, along with other companies, to ask them to "put Canada at the top of the list".

"I think every single meeting, including the upper levels of government, I brought up there are very major shortages of chips. It was a very broad conversation and every time we said 'please send us more chips'."

Lewis said they got reassurances that Taiwan is working "very diligently" to build more chips, but he added that ultimately what would be best would be chip manufacturing in Canada or the United States.