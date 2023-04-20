Musk says Tesla will put sales growth ahead of profit

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Wednesday doubled down on the price war he started at the end of last year, saying the electric vehicle (EV) maker would prioritize sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy.

The company posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, missing market estimates, and did not disclose another key margin metric to investors as it slashed prices aggressively in markets including the United States and China to spur demand and fend off rising competition.

Shares in the Austin, Texas-based automaker were down 6% in after-hours trading.

"It's better to shift a large number of cars at lower margin and harvest that margin in the future as we perfect autonomy," Musk told analysts on a conference call. He said although the economy remained uncertain, the EV maker's orders exceeded production.

Musk, who had said earlier that he would have liked to achieve 2 million vehicle deliveries this year, declined to reaffirm that on Wednesday but stood by the company's official target of 1.8 million deliveries.