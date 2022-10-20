Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labour in its US supply chain

Hyundai's $1.8 billion flagship US assembly plant in Montgomery produced nearly half of the 738,000 vehicles the automaker sold in the United States last year, according to company figures.

The executive also pledged that Hyundai would push to stop relying on third party labour suppliers at its southern US operations.

As Reuters reported, migrant children from Guatemala found working at SMART Alabama, LLC and SL Alabama had been hired by recruiting or staffing firms in the region. In a statement to Reuters this week, Hyundai said it had already stopped relying on at least one labour recruiting firm that had been hiring for SMART.

Munoz told Reuters: "Hyundai is pushing to stop using third party labour suppliers, and oversee hiring directly."

Munoz did not offer further detail into how long Hyundai's probe of its US supply chain would take, when Hyundai or any partner plants could end their dependence on third party staffing firms for labour, or when Hyundai could end commercial relationships with two existing Alabama suppliers investigated for child labour violations by US authorities.

Munoz's comments come on the same day that an investor group working with union pension funds sent a letter to Hyundai, pushing it to respond to reports of child labour at US parts suppliers, and warning of potential reputational damage to the Korean automaker.

The letter said that the use of child labour violated international standards Hyundai committed to in its Human Rights Charter and its own code of conduct for suppliers.

SL and Smart Alabama did not immediately respond to requests for comment.