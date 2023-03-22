EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in

Manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers in the United States are bracing for a slowdown in production and deployment as they scramble to comply with "Made in America" terms of a $7.5 billion federal program meant to accelerate the industry.

Long-awaited rules laid out by the White House last month are part of President Joe Biden's effort to build an electric-friendly highway system by 2030, tackling climate change and creating local jobs.

Requirements to immediately start assembling the chargers at US factories and to use US-made iron or steel enclosures have caught many in the EV charging industry off guard, according to company executives and industry experts.

The biggest makers and network operators of EV charging stations include Tesla Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, EVgo Inc and Electrify America.

Companies and some state officials who will manage the federal funds are warning that the country currently lacks the domestic production capacity - particularly on high-speed chargers - and that strict enforcement will slow the rollout, drive up costs and possibly hurt the industry Biden seeks to nurture.

"Everyone was hoping that there would be a waiver on the Buy America and Made in America," said Aatish Patel, co-founder of XCharge North America, which imports chargers from its manufacturing plant in Beijing. "That throws a wrench in a lot of people's plans."

A requirement to source 55% of the cost of components from the United States was deferred until mid-2024, but executives expected deferrals in other terms as well.

Patel said it typically takes 12-18 months to move production from another country, adding that XCharge, one of the largest sellers of EV fast chargers in the European Union, was accelerating setting up a US facility to comply with the rules, which could push costs up by about 25-30%.