Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end

Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars.

"The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit ... and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving.

"Have self-driving in wide release at least in the US, and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval," Musk told the audience.

OIL AND GAS NEEDED

Earlier, Musk said the world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilisation, while also developing sustainable sources of energy.

"Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise, civilisation will crumble," Musk told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.