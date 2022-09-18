Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

As the auto industry makes the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), big freight truck makers like Daimler Truck and Volvo are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells to haul freight long distances because batteries weigh too much to make electric trucks viable.

Hydrogen fuel cells run hydrogen through a catalyst that produces energy and heat to power a small battery that drives the truck - the only emission from these cells is water.

Hydrogen fuel cells have faced two challenges for broad adoption: they have so far been less efficient than diesel and fuelling infrastructure in Europe is virtually non-existent.

Nyland said the new cell system essentially addresses the first of those challenges.

"This brings the future forward," Loop Energy Chief Executive Ben Nyland said. "This product delivers the economics that are needed for adoption today."