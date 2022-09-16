Uber says responding to 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it is responding to a cybersecurity incident, after a media report that its network was breached with the ride-hailing company taking several internal communications and engineering systems offline.

A hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging Slack app and then used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that it had suffered a data breach, according to a New York Times report on Thursday, citing an Uber spokesperson.

It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees, the report added.