    বাংলা

    Uber says responding to 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach

    A hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging Slack app and then used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that it had suffered a data breach

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Sept 2022, 03:58 AM
    Updated : 16 Sept 2022, 03:58 AM

    Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it is responding to a cybersecurity incident, after a media report that its network was breached with the ride-hailing company taking several internal communications and engineering systems offline.

    A hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging Slack app and then used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that it had suffered a data breach, according to a New York Times report on Thursday, citing an Uber spokesperson.

    It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees, the report added.

    "We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available," Uber said in a tweet without providing further details.

    The Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon by Uber after employees received the message from the hacker, according to the Times report, citing two employees, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany will trigger a hydrogen industry boom: Chancellor Scholz
    Germany will trigger a hydrogen industry boom: Scholz
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the country would have the infrastructure necessary to import all the gas it needs by the end of 2023
    Honda to ramp up sales of electric motorcycles to meet carbon target
    Honda to ramp up electric motorcycle sales to meet carbon target
    The Japanese automaker plans to sell 3.5 million electric motorcycles annually, or around 15% of total sales, by 2030
    Abu Dhabi to build electric vehicle facility in its KIZAD industrial zone
    Abu Dhabi to build electric vehicle facility
    KIZAD will construct a 25,000 square metre facility operated by NWTN for the manufacturing, research and development, and vehicle testing of electric vehicles
    Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end
    Musk eyes wide release of self-driving Teslas
    He hopes, ready by year-end, the electric auto maker's self-driving technology can be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher