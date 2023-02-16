Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

Interest in using hydrogen fuel cells to power trucks and vans is getting a boost from fleet operators looking for a more practical alternative to electric vehicles and rising government aid, particularly the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

While most of the world's combustion engine cars and short-distance vans and lorries should be replaced by battery electric vehicles (BEVs) over the next two decades, fuel-cell proponents and some long-haul fleet operators say batteries are too heavy, take too long to charge and could overload power grids.

Vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells, in which hydrogen mixes with oxygen to produce water and energy to power a battery, can refuel in minutes and have a much longer range than BEVs.

"The fact is we need both BEVs and hydrogen," Daimler Truck Chief Executive Martin Daum told Reuters. "The amount of energy BEVs need is so enormous that I see a strain on our grid that ultimately it can't fulfill."

Daimler Truck will invest up to 15 billion euros ($16 billion) on fuel cells over the next decade, Daum said.

British supermarket chain Asda, with 1,000 large diesel vehicles hauling goods around the clock between hubs and stores, would be forced to add to its fleet if it turned to BEVs, and so is looking closely at fuel cells.