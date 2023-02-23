French Roald Dahl publisher says 'non' to text changes

French publisher Gallimard said it had no intention of making changes to translated versions of children's books by the late British novelist Roald Dahl, unlike the author's UK publisher.

"Change a text today without (the author's) consent? No," Hedwige Pasquet, director of Gallimard Jeunesse, said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

A report by Britain's The Daily Telegraph last week said that books by Dahl, such as 1988 story "Matilda", "The BFG" (1982) and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (1964) had been edited to remove or alter references to gender, race and physical appearance.

The description of Matilda protagonist Augustus Gloop was changed from "enormously fat" in the 2001 edition to "enormous" in the 2022 version, the paper cited as an example.