African smallholder farmers count the cost of fertiliser price spike

Helplessly watching her maize turn yellow as she waited for free fertiliser from the government, Zimbabwean farmer Marian Kanenungo had nothing but makeshift compost from an anthill to help save her crop - and she had low hopes of that.

Kanenungo, a smallholder farmer in Mudzi, 230 km north-west of the capital Harare, is one of many who struggled to buy fertiliser during the 2022/23 planting season after prices spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"If I buy fertiliser, it means my grandchildren will not go to school. I had to use anthill soil and compost as manure but, as you know, that will not yield much," said 50-year-old Kanenungo.

Sanctions on entities within major fertiliser exporter Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and a jump in the price of gas, key in the manufacture of nitrogen products, have pushed up prices of crop nutrients globally in the last year.

Fertiliser prices in Zimbabwe have risen by nearly 30% in that period, with a 50 kilogramme bag of basal fertiliser currently costing an average $45 and a bag of top dressing fertiliser about $60, Prince Kuipa, operations director the Zimbabwe Farmers Union, told Reuters.