    Bangladesh raises price of urea fertiliser by Tk 6

    Both dealers and farmers will have to pay Tk 6 more for the fertiliser in light of the volatility in the international market

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 1 August 2022, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 11:04 AM

    The government has raised the price of urea fertiliser by Tk 6 to Tk 22 per kg for farmers to keep in step with surging global prices.

    The price at the dealership level also climbed to Tk 20 from Tk 14 as part of the government's efforts to regulate the use of fertilisers.

    The new prices came into effect on Monday, the agriculture ministry said.

