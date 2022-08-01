Ample monsoon rain in the first half of July accelerated the planting of main summer-sown crops such as soybean, cotton and pulses in India, although rice planting is still lagging behind due to scant ...
The government has raised the price of urea fertiliser by Tk 6 to Tk 22 per kg for farmers to keep in step with surging global prices.
The price at the dealership level also climbed to Tk 20 from Tk 14 as part of the government's efforts to regulate the use of fertilisers.
The new prices came into effect on Monday, the agriculture ministry said.