British monarchy's fashion mantle passes to younger generation

"Charles' sustainability push calls for a little bit more conscientious fashion," said Jennifer Castro, a West Palm, Florida-based digital marketer, whose fashion blog RoyalStyleWatch has more than 67,000 Instagram followers.

"Charles is someone that has had the same camel coat for 25 years - he's very much about purchasing quality items that will last," Castro said.

NEVER MISSED THE MARK

Gerald Bodmer has lost count of the glossy Launer handbags Queen Elizabeth II bought from his company through her seven-decade reign, but the classic, hand-stitched accessories have been part of her wardrobe since the 1950s and 60s.

He estimates she ordered around a dozen over the past 40 years, sticking to only a handful of models, such as the top-handled Traviata, in a subtle trapezoid shape, which sells for around 2,090 pounds ($2,390).

In her last public photo, with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss, she carried a pre-1980s Launer bag, while the creamy vanilla-coloured bespoke Lisa hybrid model she sported at William and Kate's wedding in 2011 sparked such a flurry of interest the company's website crashed, according to the label.

For many, the accessory will be forever linked to the Queen.

"I never noticed any handbags except those worn by Her Majesty," said Menkes. "Other people, of course, must have handbags, but they haven’t quite entered my soul."

The Queen set a high bar when it came to striking the right tone, said Elizabeth Holmes, author of 'HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style'.

"It's incredibly savvy of her to have recognised the power of clothes and harness that to promote sort of the monarchy and support her royal duties," Holmes said.

"There was never a moment where the Queen missed the mark - where she was dressed inappropriately, where her wardrobe failed in some way. And for 70 years to be that consistent? I think we take it for granted."