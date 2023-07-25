Adidas and Puma bet on 'terrace' sneaker trend in tough market

Puma is likely to benefit less from the trend than Adidas because its terrace range doesn't have as much name recognition, said Adam Cochrane, analyst at Deutsche Bank. But it's certainly an area where the brand can compete.

"If there's a loser from this it's Nike, which doesn't have the track record from the 80s so you don't have the historic shoes to fall back on and the back catalogue to revisit," he said. Nike is more known for chunky basketball shoes, like the hugely successful Jordan range.

Still, while terrace shoe sales are growing, they're a small fraction of the overall business. Investors will be pushing Puma and Adidas on broader strategies to navigate weak consumer demand at second-quarter results on Jul 26 and Aug 3 respectively.

"We believe the US market is now (following on from China) at the heart of the worries for investors in Adidas and Puma," said Robert Schramm-Fuchs, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, which holds shares in Adidas.

Nike last month reported its slowest sales growth in four quarters in North America, its biggest market, highlighting a weaker than expected US consumer. Weak GDP figures from China last week also raised alarm about the world's second-biggest economy.